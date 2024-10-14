Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.6 %

SHOP opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

