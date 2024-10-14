Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $619,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

