Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $258.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.02.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

