Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $347,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 110,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.20 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

