Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,147,219.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,147,219.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,207 shares of company stock valued at $20,489,371. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $46.44 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.00, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.