Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 5,096 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

