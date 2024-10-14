Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,573,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,144,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
