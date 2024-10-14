Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,573,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,144,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

