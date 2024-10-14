Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

