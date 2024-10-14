Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

