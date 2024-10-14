Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lands’ End worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.77. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

