Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.48 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.