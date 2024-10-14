Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

GS stock opened at $516.30 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.91.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

