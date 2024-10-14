Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 245,948 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,948 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

