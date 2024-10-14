Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 26,975 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 356.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.