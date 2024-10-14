Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 35,483 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE BG opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

