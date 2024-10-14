Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,632 shares in the last quarter.

BAMU opened at $25.34 on Monday. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

