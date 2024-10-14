Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 5,872 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.28 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

