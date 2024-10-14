Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 58,851 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,851 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.