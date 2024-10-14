Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -340.54 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

