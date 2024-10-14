Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

