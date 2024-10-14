Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

