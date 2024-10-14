SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $2,382,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

