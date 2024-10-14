SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

