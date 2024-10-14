SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.52.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

