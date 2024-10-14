Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after buying an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

TTWO stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

