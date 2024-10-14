Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.