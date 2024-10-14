TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 207.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,339.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,298.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $811.42 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,472 shares of company stock worth $23,941,840 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

