Truist Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $259.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.