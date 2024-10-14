U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

