UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $330.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

