UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 178 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 191.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $347.91 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

