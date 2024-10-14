UMB Bank n.a. Acquires Shares of 1,400 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.