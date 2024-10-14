UMB Bank n.a. Acquires Shares of 1,400 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

