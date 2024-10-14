UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

