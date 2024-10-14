UMB Bank n.a. Buys 247 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $46.18 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

