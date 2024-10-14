UMB Bank n.a. Buys 310 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBIN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $87.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

