UMB Bank n.a. Buys 882 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $6,881,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

