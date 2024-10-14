UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 249,640 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,501,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,449,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,035,000 after buying an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.14 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

