UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $141.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

