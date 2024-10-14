UMB Bank n.a. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Datadog by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after buying an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 405.66, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.