UMB Bank n.a. Has $106,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GSK were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after buying an additional 554,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE GSK opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

