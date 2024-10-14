UMB Bank n.a. Has $129,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $181.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

