UMB Bank n.a. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.39 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.