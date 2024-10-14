UMB Bank n.a. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 734.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $116.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.