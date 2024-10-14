UMB Bank n.a. Has $77,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AB opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

