UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Olin were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Olin by 4.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Olin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

