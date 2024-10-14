UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $217.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

