UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

