UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $139.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.