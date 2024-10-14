UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 214 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.