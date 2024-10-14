UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 386 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $96.97 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

